Kangana Ranaut to Make Hollywood Debut in Horror Drama ‘Blessed Be the Evil’

Los Angeles: Acclaimed Indian actress and politician Kangana Ranaut is officially set to make her Hollywood debut in the upcoming horror drama “Blessed Be the Evil.” Produced by Lions Movies, the film will also star Tyler Posey of Teen Wolf fame and Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of Sylvester Stallone.

Plot: A Haunting Tale of Love, Faith, and Fear

According to the official synopsis, Blessed Be the Evil follows a Christian couple who, after a heartbreaking miscarriage, move to an abandoned farm with a dark and sinister history. As they try to rebuild their lives, their faith and love are put to the test by a malevolent presence lurking in the shadows.

Production to Begin This Summer in New York

Filming is scheduled to commence this summer in New York, with the production team confirming that U.S. locations were selected to avoid complications related to the recently announced Trump-era industry tariffs. The film will be directed by Anurag Rudra, known for his documentary Tailing Pond, who also co-wrote the script with Gatha Tiwary, the president and founder of Lions Movies.

Director Inspired by Indian Folklore and Personal Roots

Rudra revealed his creative inspiration stems from childhood stories and folklore experienced during his upbringing in rural India.

“This folklore was so special that I truly believed in all the stories, and wanted to showcase them internationally through the art of cinema,” he said.

Lions Movies Hails Global Potential of the Project

Producer Gatha Tiwary called the film “a rare, spine-chilling narrative with unprecedented suspense,” and believes it holds strong international appeal for both theatrical and streaming markets.

Kangana’s Career Continues to Soar Globally

Kangana Ranaut, known for her bold roles and fearless persona, brings global star power to the project. The four-time National Award-winning actress has delivered acclaimed performances in films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, and more recently, her directorial venture Emergency, where she portrayed former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In addition to her film career, Ranaut is currently serving as a Member of Parliament in India’s Lok Sabha, making this Hollywood debut another milestone in her multifaceted journey.