Rosary Convent High School Celebrates 120th Anniversary and Annual Day with Grandeur

Hyderabad: Rosary Convent High School, Gunfoundry, marked a momentous occasion on Saturday evening as it celebrated its 120th anniversary and Annual Day with a grand event.

The celebrations were attended by distinguished guests, including Jeevanlal Lavidiya, IRS, Commissioner of Income Tax (AP/TS), and Ms. Ratna Reddy, a proud alumna of Rosary Convent and the founder of CHIREC International School.

The evening began with a heartfelt welcome by the school’s NCC cadets, followed by students presenting flower saplings and a vibrant welcome dance that set the tone for the event. The energy and enthusiasm of the students filled the air as the school community gathered to celebrate this significant milestone.

Sr. Anna Mary Tirumala Reddy, the Correspondent of Rosary Convent, extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to the distinguished guests, expressing gratitude for their support over the years. In her address, Sr. Josephina Kommareddy, the Principal of Rosary Convent, reflected on the school’s long-standing commitment to fostering holistic education.

She emphasized that the school has consistently focused on nurturing academic excellence, moral values, sportsmanship, discipline, and effective communication skills to prepare students for successful futures.

The evening’s proceedings also highlighted Rosary Convent’s proud legacy of providing comprehensive education for over 120 years. The school’s unwavering focus on building strong character and preparing students for the challenges of the future was central to the celebrations, with a range of performances and speeches that showcased the talents and achievements of the students.

The event not only honored the school’s impressive history but also looked forward to its future, reinforcing the institution’s dedication to shaping the leaders of tomorrow. With a rich legacy of providing quality education, Rosary Convent continues to inspire and empower students to strive for excellence in all aspects of life.

The grand celebration was a testament to the school’s enduring commitment to academic and personal development, making it a proud moment for the entire Rosary Convent community.