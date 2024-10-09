Telangana

RTC Bus Collides with Tractor, Leaving Driver Severely Injured

Warangal An RTC bus collided with a sand tractor near Katyala in the Wardhannapet mandal, resulting in a serious accident. The impact was so severe that the tractor was split into three pieces.

Safiya Begum9 October 2024 - 18:36
At the time of the accident, approximately 30 passengers were on the bus. The tractor driver sustained serious injuries, while the bus driver and five passengers suffered minor injuries.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision to determine the cause of the accident. Further updates will follow as the situation develops.

