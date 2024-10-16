Andhra Pradesh

RTC Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving, Passes Away

In a tragic incident, an APSRTC bus driver, D. Sambasiva Rao, passed away due to a heart attack while driving a bus from Repalle to Chirala.

Abdul Wasi16 October 2024 - 10:38
Amaravathi: In a tragic incident, an APSRTC bus driver, D. Sambasiva Rao passed away due to a heart attack while driving a bus from Repalle to Chirala. The bus, belonging to the Bapatla depot, veered off the road and crashed into nearby fields after the driver lost control.

As the bus swerved, it hit a cyclist, Pitta Venkateshwara Reddy, who was severely injured in his leg. Fortunately, despite the incident, all 60 passengers on board the bus were unharmed and escaped without injuries.

The unfortunate incident has left the local community in shock, as the loss of the driver was sudden and unexpected. Emergency services responded quickly, and the injured cyclist was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The authorities are investigating further to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

