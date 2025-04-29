RTC Strike: Telangana Buses to Halt from Midnight on May 6 — Here’s Why

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is bracing for an indefinite strike starting May 7, 2025, as the RTC workers’ unions have announced a statewide bandh due to the government’s failure to address their longstanding demands.

RTC Buses to Halt Across Telangana from Midnight May 6

RTC workers have decided to bring all bus services to a halt from midnight on May 6, with buses being confined to depots across Telangana. This move is expected to cause massive disruptions to public transportation statewide.

Workers Demand Completion of RTC Merger and Protection of Employee Rights

The primary demands from the unions include:

Completion of the merger process of RTC with the state government.

of RTC with the state government. Assurance of employee welfare and protection of worker rights.

and protection of worker rights. Implementation of promises previously made by the government.

Despite issuing a strike notice on January 27, workers allege that there has been no response from the RTC management, the Telangana government, or the Labor Commissioner.

All Unions Unite Under RTC JAC for a Common Cause

A recent joint meeting held at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad witnessed the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) bringing together all major unions. The unions resolved to move forward in unison with a common slogan: “One voice, one path — the path of strike.”

The JAC urged all unions, regardless of previous internal differences, to unite for this collective struggle. The focus is to protect employee benefits and counter what they claim are “government conspiracies” against the workers.

Potential Impact and Call for Unity

The indefinite strike is expected to significantly affect daily commuters across Telangana. The JAC has appealed to the public for support and urged the government to take immediate action to prevent further inconvenience.