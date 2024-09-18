RTO Hyderabad East Zone Faces Disruption Due to Network Hardware Failure

Hyderabad: Applicants visiting the RTO Hyderabad East Zone encountered substantial delays today as a network hardware failure disrupted operations. Many individuals were left waiting for hours before a notice was issued around 1 PM, addressing the issue.

The notice revealed that the disruptions were caused by a cable breakage affecting the network hardware. As a result, the RTO was unable to process transactions for the day. In response, the office has announced plans to request the rescheduling of today’s appointments to the next available working day.

The RTO office has issued an apology for the inconvenience caused, acknowledging the frustration experienced by those affected. Efforts are being made to resolve the technical issues and restore normal operations as soon as possible.