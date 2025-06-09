Rupali Ganguly Proudly Calls Herself a ‘Modi Devotee’, Hails PM for Putting India on Global Map

Mumbai: Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role in Anupamaa, recently expressed strong admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to herself as a “Modi devotee.” In an interview with IANS, she credited PM Modi for transforming the global perception of India over the past 11 years of his leadership.

“The World Now Knows Who Leads India,” Says Rupali

Reflecting on her travels abroad, Ganguly noted a shift in how India is viewed internationally. “Earlier, when we traveled, many didn’t even know who our Prime Minister was. But today, whether it’s America or Mauritius, everyone knows Narendra Modi is leading India. That is a proud moment for every Indian,” she said.

Celebrating Indian Culture and Heritage Under Modi’s Leadership

Rupali also emphasized how PM Modi has revived India’s cultural identity. She appreciated his efforts in promoting Indian traditions globally, saying, “We are no longer labeled as a cow-worshipping or snake-charmer country. People are coming here to experience the richness of our culture.”

PM Modi Completes 11 Years as Prime Minister

The actress’s remarks come as PM Modi marks 11 years in office, having assumed leadership in 2014. His government recently completed the first year of its third consecutive term, marking a historic run in Indian politics.

Rupali Ganguly Joins Celebrities Expressing Support for PM Modi

With her open admiration, Rupali Ganguly joins a growing list of Indian celebrities who have publicly praised PM Modi’s leadership, national pride initiatives, and international diplomacy. Her statements resonate strongly with Modi supporters and reflect the cultural shift India has experienced in recent years.