Rural Roads to Become Toll Roads in Telangana Under New Road Privatization Plan

In a recent decision by the Revanth government, Telangana’s rural road network will undergo a major change, impacting daily commuters.

Mohammed Yousuf29 October 2024 - 12:09
Under the new plan, around 17,300 kilometers of rural roads are set to be privatized over the next four years.

This means that even short trips to neighboring villages will now require a toll fee, placing a burden on rural residents who travel frequently for work and essential needs.

The project, estimated to cost ₹12,000 crore, will operate under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Each year, 4,000 to 5,000 kilometers of rural roads will be transferred to private contractors, who will be allowed to collect tolls for a 10-year period.

