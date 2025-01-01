Russia Introduces New Tourist Tax and Eliminates Export Duties on Coal

Moscow: Starting January 1, 2025, Russia has implemented a new tourist tax and removed export duties on coal, signaling significant policy shifts aimed at boosting tourism infrastructure and supporting the coal industry.

New Tourist Tax Replaces Resort Fee

From January 1, travelers staying in hotels or other accommodations across Russia will be required to pay a new tourist tax amounting to 1 percent of their lodging costs. This tax replaces the previous resort fee and marks the beginning of a phased initiative to enhance regional tourism infrastructure.

According to RIA Novosti, citing Xinhua, this tax was introduced as part of amendments to the Russian Tax Code in July 2024. The changes included a new chapter titled “Tourist Tax,” empowering regional authorities to implement the levy locally. Regions with strong or developing tourism sectors have quickly adopted the measure.

Phased Implementation of the Tourist Tax

The new tourist tax framework outlines a gradual increase in rates:

2025 : A 1 percent tax on lodging costs.

: A 1 percent tax on lodging costs. 2027: An increase to 3 percent.

Additionally, a minimum daily charge of 100 rubles (approximately 0.9 US dollars) has been established to ensure a baseline contribution. Although hotels and lodging providers are technically responsible for the tax, the cost will be included in accommodation prices, effectively passing it on to tourists.

This initiative is expected to generate significant revenue for regional authorities, aiding in the development and maintenance of local tourism infrastructure.

Coal Export Duties Officially Removed

In another major policy update, Russia has officially lifted export duties on anthracite, coking coal, and thermal coal as of January 1, 2025. This decision comes after a series of temporary measures and adjustments over the past year to support the coal industry.

Timeline of Coal Export Duty Changes

October 1, 2023 : Flexible export duties were introduced on coal exports.

: Flexible export duties were introduced on coal exports. May 1 to November 30, 2024 : Duties on anthracite and thermal coal were temporarily suspended.

: Duties on anthracite and thermal coal were temporarily suspended. November 2024: The Russian government decided to lift export duties on coking coal ahead of schedule and extended the suspension for anthracite and thermal coal.

The removal of these duties is aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Russian coal in international markets, ensuring the industry’s long-term viability amidst fluctuating global demand.

Economic and Industry Implications

Tourism Sector Boost

The new tourist tax is anticipated to:

Strengthen funding for regional tourism projects.

Improve infrastructure, attracting more domestic and international tourists.

Create additional employment opportunities within the hospitality and service sectors.

Coal Industry Advantages

The elimination of export duties on coal provides:

Increased profit margins for Russian coal exporters.

Enhanced global competitiveness, particularly in Asia and Europe.

Stability for domestic coal producers facing international market fluctuations.

Strategic Economic Measures for Growth

Russia’s dual policy changes reflect a strategic approach to bolstering key economic sectors. The introduction of the tourist tax aligns with efforts to make Russia a more attractive destination, while the removal of coal export duties aims to secure the industry’s position in global markets. As these measures take effect, they are expected to contribute to sustainable growth and economic resilience.