Russia: Muslim Woman and Child Deliberately Run Over in Podolsk, Suspect Arrested (Vidoe)

In a shocking incident in Podolsk, near Moscow, a Muslim woman wearing a hijab, and her 2-year-old child were deliberately run over by a speeding car. The incident, which has been widely condemned as a hate crime, was captured on video and shared by the X handle @doamuslims.

The 27-year-old woman, Gulniso Salimova, and her son Amir were rushed to the hospital following the attack and are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

The video footage shows the driver intentionally targeting the mother and child, accelerating towards them before running them over.

Far-right Russian groups on Telegram have reportedly celebrated the attack, with some referring to the victims in derogatory terms, saying, “the little Wahhabi and his mother managed to survive.”

Authorities have confirmed that the suspect has been arrested, and a criminal investigation is underway to determine the motives behind the attack and bring the perpetrator to justice.

The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the rise of hate crimes in the region.