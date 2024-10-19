Russian Envoy Looks Forward to Welcoming PM Modi at BRICS Summit in Kazan

New Delhi: Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, expressed his enthusiasm for hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 40 other global leaders at the upcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan. Alipov emphasized the importance of the summit, which underscores BRICS’ dedication to civilizational diversity, fostering global cooperation, and maintaining autonomy from external pressures.

Ambassador Alipov highlighted the unique framework of BRICS, which is rooted in mutual respect and non-interference in the domestic affairs of its members. “BRICS has established itself as a platform free from external influence, committed to the principles of sovereignty and mutual respect,” he stated.

With global interest in BRICS on the rise, Alipov noted that the group’s expansion is inevitable, reflecting its growing geopolitical relevance. He called for potential new members to share BRICS’ economic ambitions and opposition to illegitimate sanctions.

Alipov also pointed to BRICS’ role in promoting the Global South’s agenda, stressing the need for alternatives to outdated financial systems like SWIFT, to better serve emerging economies.

As the Kazan summit approaches, Russia reaffirms its dedication to working with BRICS partners in creating a more equitable global order. The summit is expected to tackle key global issues, solidifying the BRICS alliance as a critical voice for the Global South.

In parallel, the Indian Embassy in Moscow hosted a successful B2B Networking Dinner alongside the BRICS Business Forum. The event, attended by over 80 business leaders, provided a platform to discuss future trade and investment opportunities between India and Russia. Ambassador Vinay Kumar highlighted the importance of strengthening Indo-Russian economic ties, especially in sectors like technology, infrastructure, and renewable energy.