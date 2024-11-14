SA soccer chief arrested for fraud and theft

Johannesburg (South Africa): South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan was arrested on Wednesday on fraud and theft charges, according to the South African police.

Jordaan is accused of using about 1.3 million rand (about 72.222 U.S. dollars) of SAFA funds for personal interest.

“The allegations are that between 2014 and 2018, the president of SAFA used the organization’s resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company and a public relations company without authorization from the SAFA board,” said police spokesperson Katlego Mogale.

The police said the arrest follows an intense investigation by the country’s Special Investigating Unit at the SAFA offices in March, “where an assortment of electronic gadgets and files were seized for further investigation, thus leading to the arrest,” Mogale said.