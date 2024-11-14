Sports

SA soccer chief arrested for fraud and theft

South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan was arrested on Wednesday on fraud and theft charges, according to the South African police.

Uma Devi14 November 2024 - 12:18
SA soccer chief arrested for fraud and theft
SA soccer chief arrested for fraud and theft

Johannesburg (South Africa):  South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan was arrested on Wednesday on fraud and theft charges, according to the South African police.

Jordaan is accused of using about 1.3 million rand (about 72.222 U.S. dollars) of SAFA funds for personal interest.

“The allegations are that between 2014 and 2018, the president of SAFA used the organization’s resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company and a public relations company without authorization from the SAFA board,” said police spokesperson Katlego Mogale.

Also Read: Melania Trump to Reassume First Lady Role, Plans Limited Time in White House

The police said the arrest follows an intense investigation by the country’s Special Investigating Unit at the SAFA offices in March, “where an assortment of electronic gadgets and files were seized for further investigation, thus leading to the arrest,” Mogale said.

Tags
Uma Devi14 November 2024 - 12:18

Related Articles

Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami claims four-wicket haul against MP

Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami claims four-wicket haul against MP

14 November 2024 - 15:18
'Be careful; the squad just doesn't relax': Ian Healy on India's close-door training session in Perth

‘Be careful; the squad just doesn’t relax’: Ian Healy on India’s close-door training session in Perth

14 November 2024 - 12:58
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma’s Maiden Century Powers India to 11-Run Victory

3rd T20I: Tilak’s 107 not out, Arshdeep’s 3-37 ensure India beat South Africa by 11 runs

14 November 2024 - 01:09
Katta Manishankar Shines with Gold, Secures Spot in All India Senior Nationals

Katta Manishankar Shines with Gold, Secures Spot in All India Senior Nationals

13 November 2024 - 20:06
Back to top button