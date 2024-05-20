SAFA Launches “AADAB ZINDAGI” Program to Better Marital Lives

Hyderabad: SAFA, a prominent non-governmental organization, has introduced an innovative program called “AADAB ZINDAGI” designed to educate young people on fostering better marital lives. This initiative aims to equip individuals with essential knowledge and guidance to navigate the complexities of married life effectively.

The “AADAB ZINDAGI” program addresses crucial topics including promoting understanding, effective communication, conflict resolution, financial management, and intimacy. By covering these areas, SAFA hopes to prepare individuals for a harmonious and sustainable marriage before they tie the knot.

The program was announced during a grand inaugural ceremony by SAFA’s founder and CEO, Ms. Rubina Nafees Fatima, alongside renowned social activist Ms. Uzma Nahid. Both emphasized that this initiative represents a significant step towards promoting healthy and enduring marriages in society. The pilot program is scheduled to commence on May 24, 2024.

Ms. Rubina Nafees Fatima presented an overview of the “AADAB ZINDAGI” program, highlighting its objectives and the importance of promoting marital well-being. She stressed that the initiative is pivotal in helping couples build strong, lasting relationships.

Ms. Uzma Nahid elaborated on the significance of marriage from the perspectives of the Quran and Hadith, underscoring the program’s alignment with cultural and religious values.

During the inaugural session, Ms. Rubina Nafees Fatima engaged with participants and media members, answering questions about the program’s methodology and expected outcomes. She provided insights into how “AADAB ZINDAGI” aims to create a positive impact on marital relationships through structured education and support.

SAFA’s “AADAB ZINDAGI” program represents a crucial development in their efforts to support community well-being, emphasizing the importance of preparing for marriage with a comprehensive understanding of its challenges and joys.