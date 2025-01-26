Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Make First Public Appearance After Stabbing Incident

Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, were seen stepping out together for the first time since the horrific stabbing incident that left Saif recovering from serious injuries. The couple was seen in a low-key outing, with Saif sporting a blue T-shirt and matching denim, while Kareena opted for a casual gray sweatshirt, black baggy trousers, and a sports cap.

The paparazzi spotted the couple amidst heightened security, following reports that both Saif and Kareena have been given temporary police protection in the wake of the terrifying attack on January 16, 2025. Saif was reportedly stabbed multiple times at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, during an attempted robbery.

Saba Pataudi, Saif’s sister, took to Instagram to update fans on her brother’s recovery. Expressing gratitude for the global outpouring of support, Saba wrote, “Relaxed after a long week! So moved by the kind concern from so many people…wishing bhai a speedy recovery…blessed n grateful. Thank You.”

Health Insurance Controversy:

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked controversy over health insurance claims. Nikhil Jha, a health insurance expert, raised concerns regarding the quick approval of Saif Ali Khan’s medical bills. Jha shared his observations on X (formerly known as Twitter), pointing out that the insurance company, Niva Bupa, approved a Rs 25 lakh cashless claim immediately, even waiving the usual requirement of submitting an FIR copy. He questioned why the celebrity was given preferential treatment, especially when normal claims are often scrutinized more rigorously. Jha demanded answers from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) regarding the issue.

Also Read: Four Killed, Three Injured in Tragic Accident as Iron Poles Fall on Autorickshaws in Telangana

Arrest of Suspect:

In a significant development, Mumbai police have arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, the suspect involved in the attempted robbery and subsequent stabbing. Investigations are ongoing.

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Make First Public Appearance After Stabbing Incident

While the industry and fans have expressed relief at Saif’s recovery, the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident continues to raise questions about safety, insurance practices, and the treatment of celebrities in such critical situations. The public outing of Saif and Kareena reflects a sense of calm, but the scrutiny surrounding the incident, including the insurance controversy, remains in focus.