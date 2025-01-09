SAIL Strengthens Structures at Maha Kumbh Mela with 45,000 Tonnes of Steel

New Delhi: Public sector giant Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has supplied approximately 45,000 tonnes of steel for the construction of various structures at the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, set to be held in Prayagraj.

The steel provided by SAIL includes chequered plates, hot strip mill plates, mild steel plates, angles, and joists. This steel will play a vital role in constructing various temporary structures required for the smooth and successful conduct of the Maha Kumbh Mela, including pontoon bridges, passages, temporary steel bridges, substations, and flyovers.

Major recipients of this steel supply include the Public Works Department (PWD), Uttar Pradesh State Bridges Corporation, the Electricity Board, and their suppliers.

SAIL had also supplied steel during the 2013 Maha Kumbh Mela, showcasing the company’s continuous support for this revered public event.

“SAIL is proud to contribute steel for such a large-scale event, which symbolizes the nation’s rich cultural heritage. The company remains committed to contributing to national projects that enhance the country’s infrastructure and promote its cultural and social well-being,” a company statement noted.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is scheduled to begin on January 13 in Prayagraj and will conclude with the Royal Bath (Shahi Snan) on February 26, coinciding with Mahashivratri.

The event holds significant spiritual importance, with the belief that taking a dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati river leads to salvation. Naga Sadhus will be the first to take the Royal Bath, as they are regarded as the Commanders of the Hindu religion.

Prayagraj has seen significant upgrades in preparation for the event, with over 200 roads being constructed and beautified, including the planting of over 3 lakh plants and 1 lakh horticultural samplings, ensuring a seamless and visually appealing experience for the millions of devotees expected to attend this grand spiritual gathering.