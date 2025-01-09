Somalia, Nepal, and Palestine Rank Above Pakistan in Latest Passport Rankings

Islamabad: The 2025 Henley Passport Index (HPI) has ranked Pakistani passports among the weakest in the world, with Pakistan occupying the 103rd position.

The index, which ranks passports based on the number of destinations accessible without a visa, reveals that countries like Somalia, Nepal, Palestine, Libya, and North Korea rank higher than Pakistan. Only Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan have weaker passports than Pakistan, which grants access to only 33 visa-free destinations.

The Henley Passport Index is based on exclusive Timatic data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and it highlights global travel accessibility for citizens of various countries. Singapore leads the list, with its passport offering visa-free access to 195 out of 227 destinations worldwide.

According to the research, Pakistan faces one of the highest Schengen visa rejection rates, with nearly 50% of applications being rejected. This issue has been exacerbated by severe travel restrictions and bans imposed by numerous countries on Pakistani passports.

Many nations have cited concerns over criminal activities, fraud, and illegal migration by some Pakistani travelers, contributing to the country’s deteriorating international reputation.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia has recently mandated that Pakistani travelers must carry a polio vaccination certificate, and the United Arab Emirates requires a police character certificate for visa applicants from Pakistan. Several Gulf countries have also imposed bans on Pakistani nationals, particularly those with criminal backgrounds.

In light of these challenges, experts suggest that reforms in governance, security, and diplomatic engagement are necessary to improve Pakistan’s travel credentials. Enhanced international collaboration and efforts to curb document misuse could potentially boost Pakistan’s position in global passport rankings in the future.