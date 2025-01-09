Nora Fatehi Evacuates Los Angeles Amid Ongoing Wildfires in Southern California

Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi, known for her recent role in the comedy film Madgaon Express, has evacuated Los Angeles as wildfires continue to rage through Southern California. The actress shared her intense experience in a video posted on social media.

Nora Fatehi Shares Harrowing Experience

In the video, Nora described the chaotic situation, saying, “Hey guys, so I’m in Los Angeles, and the wildfires are crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this. This is insane. We just got an evacuation order like five minutes ago. So I quickly packed all my stuff and I’m evacuating out of here out of this area.”

She continued, “I’m gonna go near the airport and chill there because I have a flight today and I really hope I can catch it. And I hope it doesn’t get canceled because this is scary. I’ve never experienced this before, so I’m gonna keep you guys updated. Hopefully, I can get out in time. And yeah, man, I really hope people are safe. This is insane. I’ve never seen anything like this before – just uncontrollable fires. Crazy.”

Impact on Oscar Nominations

The devastating wildfires have also affected the Oscars. The deadline for voting for Oscar nominations has been extended by two days due to the ongoing crisis. Originally set to close on January 12, the deadline is now extended to January 14. The nominations announcement, which was initially scheduled for January 17, will now take place on January 19.

In an email sent to members, the Academy expressed its sympathy, stating, “We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California. So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you.”