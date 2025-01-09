Ektaa Kapoor Enjoys Family Holiday in Jaipur with Son Ravie and Nephew Laksshya

Mumbai: Ektaa Kapoor is currently soaking in some quality family time during her holiday in Jaipur, accompanied by her son Ravie and nephew Laksshya. The producer shared glimpses of the trip on her social media, offering fans a sneak peek into the fun moments.

Family Moments Shared on Social Media

Ektaa recently posted a short clip on Instagram stories, where her nephew Laksshya is seen holding Ravie’s hand while Ektaa encourages them to smile for the camera. In another video, the trio was spotted enjoying a car ride together, showcasing their close-knit family bond.

Ektaa Kapoor Slams Ram Kapoor Over “Unprofessional” Remarks

While enjoying her family getaway, Ektaa also made headlines for addressing television actor Ram Kapoor’s comments about the kissing scene in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. On her Instagram stories, Ektaa shared a cryptic note that seemed to take aim at Ram Kapoor.

The note read, “Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up! False information and skewed stories. Can only last till I talk… but there is dignity in silence.” Although she didn’t name anyone, it was evident who the remark was directed toward.

Ram Kapoor had previously shared in a media interaction that he had questioned Ektaa about the scene, which was the first kiss on television. Despite his concerns, Ektaa was confident about the scene, and the actors proceeded with it.

Ram Kapoor recounted, “I told Ektaa, ‘Are you sure? This has never happened on television before.’ However, Ektaa stood by her decision, and I told Sakshi Tanwar that I would handle Ektaa. If you have a problem, let me know.”