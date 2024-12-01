Sakina Foundation and Amazon Empower Over 100 Women in Shaikpet Slums with Tailoring Skills

In a groundbreaking effort to uplift women from socio-economic challenges, the Sakina Foundation, in collaboration with Amazon, recently celebrated the successful completion of the first batch of participants from the Haath Hunar – Creative Stitches Program in Shaikpet slums. Over 100 women from the region received training in tailoring and apparel designing, providing them with skills to build sustainable livelihoods and achieve financial independence.

The Haath Hunar program, which ran for nine months, equipped participants with the technical skills necessary to succeed in the apparel industry. Each woman received a stipend of ₹500 per month and a fully-equipped tailoring kit worth ₹4,500 to support their learning. More importantly, the program nurtured confidence and self-reliance, empowering the women to overcome the challenges they faced.

Founder-Chairman of the Sakina Foundation, Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, expressed his pride in the initiative, saying, “This program is not just about stitching garments—it’s about stitching brighter futures for women who have been held back by circumstances. Today, they stand tall, ready to embrace a life of independence and dignity.”

The impact of the program is evident in the inspiring success stories of many participants. Former domestic helpers and laborers have secured jobs in factories, boutiques, and apparel stores, while some have even started their own businesses. Many of these women, who have faced domestic violence and other hardships, are now proud breadwinners for their families and role models in their communities.

The completion event saw the women showcasing their creativity with the apparel they crafted during the program, and certificates of completion were awarded to each participant. The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Ms. Priya from Amazon, Ms. Rtn. Jhansi of the Rotary Club of Jubilee Hills, Mr. Rizwan Hyder, President of the Rotary Club of Hyderabad, Ms. Jyothi Reddy, Director of Sriram International School, and other notable dignitaries.

Asif Sohail thanked Amazon for their unwavering support in making this initiative possible and described Ms. Priya as a “pillar of strength.” He also praised the Sakina Foundation team for their dedication in turning this vision into reality.

Looking forward, the Sakina Foundation aims to expand the Haath Hunar initiative to other slums across Telangana, providing skill-based education and economic opportunities to more women. “This is just the beginning of a movement to create a more inclusive and self-reliant society,” said Sohail. “Together, we are making a lasting impact.”

