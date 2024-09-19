Salim Khan Threatened with Death by Sending Lawrence Bishnoi, Police Investigate

Mumbai: Bollywood star Salman Khan’s father and renowned writer Salim Khan has received a death threat from an unidentified couple, who reportedly sent a menacing message involving notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to a police officer, this marks the second instance of death threats directed at Saliim Khan. The threat was made recently near his residence at Galaxy Apartments in suburban Bandra (West).

The officer revealed that the alleged threat was delivered by a man and a burqa-clad woman who arrived on a scooter at the Bandra Bandstand area, where Saliim Khan was strolling around 8:45 AM. While Saliim Khan was seated on a bench during his walk, the couple approached him and asked, “Should I send Lawrence Bishnoi?” before making a U-turn and fleeing the scene.

Following this incident, the Bandra police station has filed a case against the unidentified couple and launched an investigation. Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Marathe stated that the police are reviewing nearby CCTV footage and have begun the search for the suspects.

Earlier this year, on April 14, two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle allegedly fired indiscriminately at Saliim Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartments in the early morning hours, though no injuries were reported in that attack.

Subsequently, the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack and issued what they called a ‘first and final warning’ to the Khan family, shocking the entertainment industry. In connection with this incident, two suspects, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (23), were arrested from Bhuj city in Gujarat, which is approximately 325 kilometers from the India-Pakistan border.