Salman Khan’s First Painting ‘Unity 1’ Set to Go on Sale on This Date

Hyderabad: Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar known for his acting prowess, is making waves in the art world with his passion for painting. Painting is more than just a hobby for him; it’s a deeply personal outlet for his creativity and emotions.

His very first painting, titled “Unity 1,” is going up for sale in collaboration with the innovative art company Artfi. This exciting opportunity for fans to own a piece of his art will go live on June 14. But brace yourself for the price tag because it’s no small change.

Exciting news! My first art piece, "Unity 1," will be available for sale in 7 days on @artfiglobal Don't miss your chance to own a part of this special painting. Click the link to learn more about the artwork, and get ready to grab your favorite fractions!… pic.twitter.com/8J08sp8HCV — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 8, 2024

Salman Khan took to social media, specifically platform X, to share the news. He wrote, “Exciting news! My first art piece, ‘Unity 1,’ will be up for sale in just 7 days on @artfiglobal. Don’t miss out on this chance to own a part of this special painting. Click the link to learn more about the artwork and get ready to snag your favorite fractions.”

Artfi also made the announcement on Instagram, revealing that the painting comes with an impressive price of $300,000 (Rs 2,50,67,250). This steep price garnered a range of reactions from fans, with many expressing surprise and amusement on social media. One fan exclaimed, “How much money?!” while another playfully compared it to a painting from the Bollywood movie “Welcome,” saying, “Majnu bhai’s painting is better than this!” There were also jests about the price, with one user saying, “I’ll give you 150 rupees,” and another calling the valuation “pathetic.”

Despite the mixed reactions, the official spokesperson and CEO of Artfi mentioned that there is significant interest in purchasing Salman Khan’s artwork. They explained that the decision to set a fixed price instead of opting for an auction was made to ensure that fans have a fair chance to own his work without being outbid.

So, are you one of those eager to get your hands on Salman Khan’s artistic expression for Rs 2.5 crores?