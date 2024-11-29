Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Heartfelt Farewell to Her Late Father, Joseph Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father, Joseph Prabhu, has sadly passed away. The actress expressed her grief on Instagram Stories, sharing a heartfelt message that read, “Until we meet again, Dad,” along with a broken heart emoji.

Born to Joseph and Ninette Prabhu in Chennai, Samantha was deeply influenced by her father, a Telugu Anglo-Indian, who played a pivotal role in her upbringing. Despite her busy career, Samantha often spoke warmly about her family and the unwavering support they provided her throughout her rise in the entertainment industry.

The news of Joseph Prabhu’s death has brought an outpouring of condolences from fans and well-wishers, all offering their sympathy to the actress during this sorrowful time.