Sandhya Convention Centre Announces “Dola re Dola” – A 10-Day Navaratri Carnival in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sandhya Convention Centre, in collaboration with Muppa Projects and Coca-Cola, is set to host “Dola re Dola,” Hyderabad’s most awaited Navaratri celebration, from October 3rd to October 12th, 2024, at the Sandhya Convention Centre in Gachibowli.

The curtain raiser for this grand event took place today, featuring the unveiling of the official poster by Mr. Kodati Rajashekar, Assistant Vice President of Muppa Projects, Mr. Kakarla Sateesh, Head of Sales and Marketing, and Srikanth Nathani, Managing Partner of Kumkuma Events, alongside DJs Floza Chowdary and Kim.

Mr. Kodati Rajashekar expressed enthusiasm, stating, “This event will bring together the vibrant traditions of Dandiya and Garba nights while also spotlighting Telangana’s much-loved Bathukamma festival. Families and communities are invited to celebrate the rich heritage through flower arrangements, music, dance, shopping, and more. Ticket prices start from ₹299, and new DJs from Mumbai will perform every day.”

The celebration will prominently feature Bathukamma, the heart of Telangana’s flower festival, with daily rituals, floral displays, and community singing and dancing. Attendees can also look forward to daily poojas, energetic Dandiya sessions, and Garba nights with top DJs and live bands, ensuring a blend of devotion and enjoyment.

In addition to cultural festivities, “Dola re Dola” will offer various attractions, including 20 food stalls serving local delicacies and a grand Ravan Dahan. The event promises a family-friendly atmosphere, making it an ideal destination for all age groups to come together and enjoy Hyderabad’s most anticipated Navaratri celebration.