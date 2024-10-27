Telangana

Sangareddy Educator Encourages Body Donation to Support Future Doctors

A government teacher dedicates his wife's dead body to a private medical college in Sangareddy for research and study purposes for medical students

Safiya Begum27 October 2024 - 17:55
Hyderabad: A government teacher dedicates his wife’s dead body to a private medical college in Sangareddy for research and study purposes for medical students.

S Chandraiah, Social Study teacher at Government Boys’ High School at Hathnoor Mandal of Sangareddy district reads about donating people dead bodies after death to medical students and has interacted with few students studying Medicine on how difficult it is for them to find bodies and mostly, they get from Sri Lanka.

This encouraged him that if a body can be useful for students after death that is a great cause. Working for All India Samata Sainik Dal (SSD) he began creating awareness on donating the bodies.

Speaking with The Pioneer Chandraiah said, “In recent weeks I fell sick and was admitted in a private hospital but my wife who was in good health felt worried about husband and with only fever symptoms she slept and did not wake up the next day.” According to his teaching he donated her body to MNR private hospital for student studying and research.

