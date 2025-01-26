Sanya Malhotra’s Role in ‘Mrs.’ Revealed: A Journey of Quiet Resilience

Mumbai: Actress Sanya Malhotra is all set to captivate audiences with her upcoming role in the much-anticipated family entertainer Mrs., which will premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 on 7th February 2025. The film is an official remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam drama The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), directed by Jeo Baby.

Sanya Malhotra’s Empowering Role in ‘Mrs.’

In Mrs., Sanya Malhotra portrays Richa, a newlywed who navigates the balancing act between household responsibilities and her dreams of becoming a dancer. The film highlights the struggles women face in traditional households, dealing with societal expectations and gender inequality. As Richa, Malhotra’s character embarks on a journey of self-discovery, breaking free from the constraints of routine life and striving to reclaim her ambitions.

Talking about her character, Malhotra explained, “My character’s journey is one of quiet resilience, as she goes from doing the dishes to dreaming big again. It’s been a rewarding challenge to play someone who dares to break free from the routine and find her voice.”

Accolades for Sanya Malhotra’s Performance

Sanya Malhotra’s compelling performance in Mrs. has earned her critical acclaim, and she recently won the Best Actress award at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival, further solidifying her talent and versatility as an actress.

Film Production and Crew

Directed by Aarti Kadav, Mrs. also stars Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Baweja Studios and Jio Studios, with Sagar Desai and Faizan Hussain handling the music composition. The cinematography is by Pratham Mehta, while Prerna Saigal serves as the editor.

Sanya Malhotra’s Upcoming Projects

Sanya Malhotra has an exciting lineup of projects in the coming year. She will next star in Dharma Productions’ drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film will also feature Rohit Saraf, Nitish Nirmal, Manoj Joshi, Akshay Oberoi, Nishigandha Wad, and Maniesh Paul.

Additionally, Malhotra has an untitled drama in collaboration with Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol, set to add to her already impressive career.