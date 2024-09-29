Middle East

Saudi Arabia Imposes Ban on Prayers for Oppressed Palestinians in Mosques

This decision indicates that the Palestinian issue has become less significant in the priorities of the Saudi government, which is now focusing more on internal affairs.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has stated, "The Palestinian issue does not concern me.

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has stated, “The Palestinian issue does not concern me. I only care about my own country.” In line with this sentiment, the Saudi government has imposed a ban on prayers for Palestine in mosques. Additionally, chanting slogans in support of Palestine has also been prohibited in the country.

This decision indicates that the Palestinian issue has become less significant in the priorities of the Saudi government, which is now focusing more on internal affairs. These measures reflect a shift in the religious and political sentiments within Saudi Arabia, leading to stringent restrictions on public campaigns supporting Palestine.

