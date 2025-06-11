SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Declared: Check Your Results at sbi.co.in

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially declared the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) exam. Candidates who appeared for the mains examination can now check their results on the official SBI website: sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 Overview

The SBI Clerk Mains examination was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025. The online exam included 190 objective-type questions carrying a total of 200 marks. For every incorrect response, there was a penalty of 1/4 mark deducted.

This year, the SBI Clerk recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across various branches in India.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the mains examination will now be called for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The LPT is mandatory for all shortlisted candidates and ensures that they are proficient in the local language of the state they have applied for.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their results:

Visit the official SBI website: https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/recruitment-results Navigate to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage. Click on ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Mains Exam Results Announced)’ link. The result PDF will open in a new tab. Use the search function to find your roll number in the PDF. Download and save the SBI Junior Associate Final Result PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official SBI website for further updates regarding the Language Proficiency Test schedule and other recruitment-related announcements.

For detailed information, candidates can directly refer to the official SBI recruitment page: SBI Careers.