SC dismisses ED plea challenging Soren’s bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s appeal challenging the Jharkhand High Court’s June 28 judgment granting bail to Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

A bench comprising Justice B R Gavai and Justice K V Viswanathan while refusing to entertain the ED’s appeal said that the judgment passed by the High Court is very well reasoned and has given sufficient grounds for granting bail to Soren.

Soren was arrested by ED on January 31, 2024, in a case related to money laundering charges in connection with an illegal mining case, as well as an alleged land scam in Ranchi.