Schools Across Hyderabad and Telangana to Remain Closed Amid Ongoing Protests

Hyderabad: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Telangana committee has declared a bandh (strike) for government schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana on November 30, to raise awareness about critical issues affecting the state’s education system.

The protest primarily aims to highlight concerns related to food safety and the government’s alleged failure to address the challenges faced by students in government institutions.

Protest Driven by Rising Food Poisoning Incidents in Schools

The bandh announcement follows a series of food poisoning incidents that have been reported in government and welfare residential schools across the state. These incidents have resulted in severe health issues among students, raising alarm among parents, educators, and student bodies alike.

SFI leaders have strongly criticized the Telangana government for its lack of action regarding food safety. Despite the severity of these incidents, the government has not implemented sufficient measures to ensure the safety of meals served to students. The student body has expressed outrage over what they perceive as the government’s indifference to student welfare.

SFI’s Grievances and Demands

The SFI Telangana committee has listed several key demands ahead of the bandh, with the primary focus on improving the education system and ensuring student safety. RL Murthy, President of the SFI Telangana committee, voiced his frustration over the state government’s inaction in addressing the critical issues in government schools. The SFI has demanded:

Appointment of an Education Minister : Telangana has been without a dedicated Education Minister for over a year, which SFI leaders argue has contributed to the deterioration of the education system and a lack of oversight in schools.

: Telangana has been without a dedicated for over a year, which SFI leaders argue has contributed to the deterioration of the education system and a lack of oversight in schools. Comprehensive Review of the Education Department : The student body has called for an in-depth review of the state’s education department , focusing on infrastructure, teaching quality, and overall school management to address longstanding issues.

: The student body has called for an in-depth review of the , focusing on infrastructure, teaching quality, and overall school management to address longstanding issues. Resolution of Long-Standing Issues in Government Schools: SFI is also pushing for the government to address various challenges faced by students in government schools, including infrastructure deficiencies, poor quality of education, and unsanitary conditions in many educational institutions.

Education Minister’s Absence Criticized by SFI

A major point of contention for the SFI is the absence of a dedicated Education Minister in the state, a position that has been vacant for over a year. T. Nagaraju, General Secretary of SFI Telangana, criticized the government for failing to appoint someone to address the educational challenges affecting students. He also emphasized the lack of response to the ongoing crisis and the perceived neglect by the state administration.

SFI leaders argue that without a dedicated minister or a proper review of the education sector, the state government cannot effectively address the needs of students or resolve the issues plaguing government schools.

Implications of the Bandh

The SFI bandh in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana is expected to draw significant attention to the issues plaguing government schools. With a focus on food safety, the bandh aims to push the government to take immediate steps to ensure that no further incidents of food poisoning occur, and that students’ health and well-being are protected.

In addition to health concerns, the protest also raises important questions about the state’s handling of its education sector, with demands for stronger oversight, improved school conditions, and a greater commitment to addressing the needs of students.

Conclusion

The SFI bandh is a significant move aimed at drawing attention to the neglect faced by students in Telangana’s government schools. With pressing concerns over food safety, the absence of an Education Minister, and long-standing issues within the education system, the Students’ Federation of India is making a strong call for action. As the bandh takes place, the state government will likely face growing pressure to address the concerns raised by the students and take swift action to improve conditions in schools across Telangana.