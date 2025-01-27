BusinessPan India

Government Announcement: Scrap Your Old Vehicle, Unlock More Benefits on Buying New

Discover the latest government announcement offering enhanced benefits when you scrap your old vehicle and buy a new one. Unlock savings and contribute to a greener future today!

Mohammed Yousuf27 January 2025 - 19:36
The Ministry of Transport has taken a significant step towards reducing pollution by announcing a 50% tax discount on the purchase of new vehicles after scrapping BS-II and earlier models that emit high levels of smoke and pollution.

Review of Current Schemes

Previously, a 25% discount on motor vehicle tax was provided for personal vehicles that were scrapped, and a 15% discount was given for commercial vehicles. However, according to the draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, all types of vehicles—whether commercial or personal—will now receive a 50% discount.

Scrapping BS-1 and Earlier Models

The Ministry of Transport clarified in the notification issued on January 24th that vehicles which meet the BS-1 standards or were manufactured before the introduction of BS standards, whether commercial or personal, will be eligible for a 50% discount when scrapped and a new vehicle is purchased. This discount will particularly apply to BS-II vehicles, including medium and heavy private or transport vehicles.

Strategy to Combat Pollution

The Ministry stated that this decision is part of the government’s strategy to reduce pollution levels in cities and rural areas and promote cleaner air. The aim is to scrap older, more polluting vehicles and replace them with newer, environmentally friendly models.

Future Outlook

Following this decision, it is expected that a large number of old vehicles will be scrapped across the country, leading to a decrease in pollution levels and providing an added incentive for people to buy new vehicles. Additionally, this move is likely to accelerate the buying and selling process, stimulating related businesses.

This important initiative by the government could prove to be a milestone in the fight against pollution.

