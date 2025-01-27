Waqf Amendment Bill Approved by JPC with 14 Key Modifications to Original Draft: Check Details

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has cleared the Waqf Amendment Bill with 14 changes to the draft that was tabled in Parliament last August. The bill aims to bring significant reforms in the administration of Waqf boards across the country. However, the process has been marked by intense opposition and controversy, with several amendments proposed by opposition MPs being rejected.

Controversy and Opposition Rejection

The committee, which was tasked with reviewing the Waqf Amendment Bill, had seen persistent turmoil during its hearings. Led by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Jagadambika Pal, the JPC rejected all 44 amendments suggested by opposition members. These amendments were aimed at addressing concerns about the bill’s potential impact on religious freedoms and the functioning of Waqf institutions.

The deadline for the JPC’s report was originally set for November 29, but this was extended to the final day of the Parliament’s Budget Session, February 13, after repeated delays. Tensions within the committee escalated, with opposition MPs accusing the Chair, Pal, of bias and pushing the bill through without giving sufficient time for proper scrutiny.

Allegations of Bias and Opposition Discontent

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, opposition MPs expressed their frustration over the handling of the bill, alleging that Pal was trying to “steamroll” the Waqf Amendment Bill, with the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5 in mind. The situation worsened last week when 10 opposition MPs were suspended from the committee, further intensifying the rift between ruling and opposition members.

Opposition MPs also raised concerns about the lack of adequate time to study the proposed changes. They have claimed that the amendments could undermine religious freedoms, especially the provisions related to the composition of the Waqf Council, which could now include non-Muslim and women members, as well as government officials who are not required to be from the Islamic faith.

Key Provisions of the Waqf Amendment Bill

The Waqf Amendment Bill proposes several changes aimed at reforming the governance of Waqf boards, including the nomination of non-Muslim members and at least two women members. Additionally, the central Waqf Council, under the new rules, must include a Union Minister, three Members of Parliament, two ex-judges, and four individuals of national repute, in addition to senior government officials.

One of the more controversial provisions of the bill is the proposed restriction on donations from Muslims who have been practicing their faith for less than five years, which has sparked debate over the definition of a ‘practicing Muslim’. Critics, such as Congress leader KC Venugopal, argue that such a provision is a “direct attack on freedom of religion” and could create unnecessary divisions within the Muslim community.

Empowering Muslim Women and Children?

The government’s stated aim behind these amendments is to empower Muslim women and children, particularly those who have historically suffered under the old laws. Supporters of the bill argue that these changes will bring greater transparency and accountability to the administration of Waqf properties, while also promoting the inclusion of marginalized groups, especially women.

However, the opposition remains staunch in its opposition, with many fearing that the bill could be used to undermine the autonomy of Waqf institutions and interfere in the religious and cultural practices of Muslims.

What’s Next for the Bill?

The Waqf Amendment Bill remains a contentious issue in Indian politics. While the ruling government argues that the bill is essential for reforming Waqf boards and empowering Muslim women, critics continue to voice their concerns about its potential impact on religious rights. With the final report from the JPC due by February 13, all eyes are on whether the government will push forward with the bill amid mounting opposition or if further amendments will be considered to address the concerns raised by opposition leaders.

As the debate continues, the Waqf Amendment Bill stands as a significant test for the BJP-led government, as it seeks to balance religious empowerment with political and electoral considerations.