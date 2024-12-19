Secunderabad Mandal Tops CM Cup Netball Tournament 2024 with Victories in Both Categories

Hyderabad: The Netball CM Cup Mandal Tournament 2024, held at the Kachiguda Junior College Ground on December 18th and 19th, saw some thrilling performances as teams from across the city competed fiercely for the top honors. The tournament featured intense matches in both the men’s and women’s categories, culminating in victories for Secunderabad Mandal in both divisions.

Men’s Semi-Finals:

In the first semi-final , Amberpet Mandal emerged victorious over Golconda Mandal with a final score of 28-23 , securing their spot in the final.

, emerged victorious over with a final score of , securing their spot in the final. In the second semi-final, Secunderabad Mandal overcame a tough challenge from Himayath Nagar Mandal, winning with a close score of 32-29, setting the stage for an exciting final match.

Men’s Final:

The final match saw Secunderabad Mandal claim the 2024 CM Cup title with a 35-31 win over Amberpet Mandal . Best Player (Secunderabad) : T. Ramakrishna was awarded the Best Player for his stellar performance, scoring 20 points . Best Player (Amberpet) : D. Maruthi was recognized as the Best Player from Amberpet Mandal , contributing 16 points .

Women’s Semi-Finals:

In the first semi-final , Secunderabad Mandal defeated Golconda Mandal with a comfortable score of 26-20 , advancing to the final.

, defeated with a comfortable score of , advancing to the final. In the second semi-final, Amberpet Mandal triumphed over Himayath Nagar Mandal, winning 23-19 to secure their place in the women’s final.

Women’s Final:

Secunderabad Mandal continued their dominance by winning the Women’s Final with a narrow 33-30 victory over Amberpet Mandal . Best Player (Secunderabad) : Alasha was named the Best Player, contributing 18 points to her team’s success. Best Player (Amberpet) : N. Srisha earned the Best Player award for Amberpet Mandal , with a solid performance, scoring 16 points .

The tournament showcased exceptional talent and fierce competition, with Secunderabad Mandal emerging as the dominant force in both the men’s and women’s categories. The winners and best players were celebrated for their skills, determination, and sportsmanship.