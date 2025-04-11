Seethakka Emphasizes Performance-Based Grading for Anganwadi Centres in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Women and Child Development Minister Seethakka has announced that anganwadi centres across the state will now be graded based on performance, with awards and recognition reserved for centres demonstrating high standards of service. The directive was issued during a review meeting with senior officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department held on Thursday.

313 Non-Functional Centres to Be Relocated Based on Demand

Seethakka expressed concern over the non-functionality of 313 anganwadi centres, reportedly due to the absence of children. She stated that this was not a valid excuse and directed officials to relocate these centres to areas with higher demand.

“Every centre must function in its entirety. There is no justification for keeping centres closed when thousands of children still need care and support,” she said.

Minimum Enrollment Target: 20 Children per Centre

Highlighting the low attendance in many centres, Seethakka revealed alarming data:

30 centres have no children at all

198 centres have fewer than 5 children

586 centres have fewer than 10 children

To address this, she instructed field officers to identify and enroll children proactively, similar to the successful Padibata initiative, aiming for at least 20 children per centre.

Also Read: Countdown Has Begun for Revanth Reddy’s Fall, Says BJP’s Maheshwar Reddy

Strict Action Against Poor-Quality Supplies and Irregularities

The minister issued a stern warning regarding substandard supplies, such as poor-quality tur dal and eggs, being distributed at some centres. She pointed out that:

Officials had ignored e-tender guidelines while selecting suppliers.

while selecting suppliers. Some districts gave contracts to old vendors without proper tenders .

. A contractor in Hyderabad was blacklisted for improper egg supply.

“Despite crores being spent on child welfare, officials are failing in their duty. Any mistake, no matter where it occurs, will not be ignored,” Seethakka asserted.

Regular Monitoring and Transparency Urged

Seethakka mandated that District Welfare Officers (DWOs) must visit at least three anganwadi centres each week to monitor ground-level functioning. She criticized the lack of transparency in procurement processes and emphasized the need for e-tendering and procurement through district committees, headed by respective collectors.

Senior Officials Present at the Meeting

The meeting was attended by: