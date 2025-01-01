Uncertainty Looms Over Selection of New West Bengal CEO as Dibyendu Das Takes Interim Charge

Kolkata: The appointment of a permanent Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for West Bengal remains shrouded in uncertainty following the retirement of Aariz Aftab, one of the state’s longest-serving CEOs.

Until a permanent successor is appointed, Dibyendu Das, the senior-most Additional Chief Electoral Officer, will serve as the acting CEO.

This interim arrangement comes as the West Bengal government has yet to submit a panel of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for consideration—a critical step in the selection process.

Aftab’s Legacy: A Remarkable Tenure

Aariz Aftab, a 1991-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, officially retired on December 31, marking the end of an eventful tenure that began in February 2017. During his time as CEO, Aftab oversaw three major elections: the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 and 2024, and the 2024 West Bengal Assembly elections. His leadership was widely regarded as efficient, with minimal controversies during his tenure.

Notably, Aftab played a significant role in maintaining law and order during the electoral processes. His proactive approach, including strong directives to District Magistrates and police officials, was praised for ensuring smooth and largely incident-free elections.

Interestingly, Aftab’s appointment in 2017 was not without challenges. The first two panels submitted by the state government to the ECI were rejected, and his name was ultimately selected from the third list. Despite this rocky start, Aftab emerged as a respected figure in the state’s electoral management.

Dibyendu Das: The Interim Chief

With the chair of the CEO now vacant, Dibyendu Das, the senior-most Additional Chief Electoral Officer, has been appointed as the acting CEO. Das, known for his experience and competence, has previously served as acting CEO, making him a natural choice for the interim role. His tenure will continue until the state nominates a permanent CEO and the ECI finalizes the appointment.

Delay in Selection: An Unprecedented Scenario

The delay in forwarding a panel of IAS officers to the ECI has sparked concerns. According to established protocol, the state government is required to submit a list of eligible IAS officers for the CEO position, from which the ECI selects a candidate. However, sources indicate that this critical step has not yet been taken by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

This situation is considered unusual, as the process is typically initiated well before the retirement or replacement of the sitting CEO. It remains uncertain whether the ECI will wait for the state government to act or if it will instruct Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to expedite the process.

Election Commission’s Role and Expectations

The Election Commission of India plays a pivotal role in appointing CEOs across states. In West Bengal, the ECI’s involvement has been crucial, particularly given the complexities of conducting elections in the state. The commission’s decision to wait or take proactive measures will likely influence the timeline for appointing a permanent CEO.

The delay has also led to speculation about potential candidates for the position. Observers are keen to see if the next CEO will continue Aftab’s legacy of efficient electoral management or bring a new approach to addressing the state’s unique electoral challenges.

Impact on Electoral Preparations

The absence of a permanent CEO could have implications for the state’s electoral preparedness. With key local elections on the horizon, stakeholders are emphasizing the need for swift action to ensure continuity and effective management. The acting CEO, Dibyendu Das, is expected to maintain stability in the interim, but the urgency of appointing a permanent leader remains a pressing concern.