Sena seeks action against Owaisi brothers; accuses them of giving divisive speeches

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Election Officer and the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Saturday demanded action against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi for allegedly inciting violence between two communities and disturbing public peace due to their alleged inflammatory speeches at a public meeting in Solapur recently.

The Shiv Sena’s social media incharge Rahool Kanal in his letters to the poll panel and Mumbai police chief has claimed that both the brothers have hurt the religious sentiments of different communities in the state by their ‘inflammatory’ speeches.

Kanal has argued that the speech contains statements that incite violence and disturb public peace, hurt the religious sentiments of various communities and promote enmity and division on the grounds of religion.

“There has been a violation of Section 196 read with Section 61 of the Bombay Police Act, 1951 and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 concerning the dissemination of inflammatory content,” he said.

“The criminal content of the speeches by Owaisi brothers is apparent as they are aiming at disrupting communal harmony and creating unrest within society. The inflammatory nature of these speeches poses a grave threat to public order and safety,” claimed Kanal.

He has demanded registration of an FIR against the Owaisi brothers and a thorough probe, including verification of the authenticity of the video and its dissemination.

He has also demanded appropriate legal action to ensure accountability and prevent further instances of such unlawful conduct by the duo.