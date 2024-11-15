Asaduddin Owaisi Campaigns for Naser Siddiqui in Aurangabad Central Assembly Elections

Aurangabad: AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi conducted a walking tour in support of Naser Siddiqui, the party’s candidate for the Aurangabad Central constituency in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

During the campaign, Owaisi urged the voters of Aurangabad Central to ensure a resounding victory for Siddiqui by pressing the kite symbol (12th on the EVM) on November 20.

Key Highlights of the Campaign

Grassroots Approach: Owaisi connected directly with voters, addressing their concerns and highlighting Siddiqui’s commitment to raising their voice in the Maharashtra Assembly. AIMIM’s Vision: Owaisi emphasized the party’s focus on socio-economic development, representation, and justice for marginalized communities. Call to Action: The AIMIM chief appealed to the electorate to turn out in large numbers on election day and vote for Siddiqui to bring change and ensure their voices are heard at the state level.

Owaisi’s Statement

Speaking to the people, Owaisi said:

“Insha’Allah! Naser Siddiqui will emerge victorious from Aurangabad Central and represent your concerns in the Maharashtra Assembly. This is your chance to elect a leader who understands your struggles and will fight for your rights.”

About Naser Siddiqui

Naser Siddiqui is AIMIM’s candidate known for his dedication to public welfare and advocacy for equal opportunities. His campaign has focused on:

Improved education and healthcare facilities.

Economic upliftment through job creation and skill development.

Strengthening community infrastructure in Aurangabad Central.

Appeal to Voters

The AIMIM leadership has called on all voters to actively participate in the election and support Siddiqui for a brighter future for Aurangabad Central.

Election Day Reminder

🗓 Election Date: November 20, 2024

🔢 Symbol: Kite (12th on the EVM)

Key Message

AIMIM’s vision of empowerment, justice, and inclusive growth hinges on voter support. Make your voice count by voting for Naser Siddiqui.