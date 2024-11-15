KPHB Police and CCS Balanagar Arrest Dacoity Gang in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough, KPHB Police, in coordination with the CCS Balanagar Police, have arrested a gang responsible for a series of night-time dacoities in Hyderabad. The gang primarily targeted passengers and pedestrians, using intimidation tactics to rob them of their belongings, including mobile phones and cash.

Arrested Suspects:

The accused individuals involved in the crime have been identified as:

Birbal Singh Bibanu Bhaginder Singh @ Bablu Singh Ravi Singh Bowri Dandu Nagesh @ Bablu

These arrests were made under Crime No: 1288/2024, filed under Section 309 (1) BNSS at KPHB Police Station.

Details of the Offense

The gang was notorious for targeting vulnerable individuals traveling at night within the KPHB Police Station limits. Using threats of violence, they robbed victims of their valuables. The coordinated operation by KPHB and CCS Balanagar Police resulted in the successful apprehension of the suspects, earning praise for their swift and efficient action.

Impact on Public Safety

Officials stated that the gang had been active in the area for a considerable time, instilling fear among the public. This successful operation not only brings the offenders to justice but also ensures enhanced safety for residents and travelers.

Authorities have urged citizens to report any suspicious activities or similar incidents to the police, reassuring the public that measures are being implemented to improve safety, particularly during nighttime.

