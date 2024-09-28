Senior BJP Leader Commits Suicide by Jumping in Front of Train

Janjgir: Shekhar Chandel, the brother of senior BJP leader and former Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel, committed suicide late last night by jumping in front of a train near Janjgir Railway Station in Chhattisgarh for unknown reasons.

The reasons for the suicide remain unclear, and no suicide note has been found by the police. After the incident, senior police officers from the RPF and GRP rushed to the scene. The local community was informed of the suicide late into the night, after which a large crowd gathered at the site.

The police have sent the body for postmortem to the district hospital. Investigations are ongoing, with the police questioning the family to ascertain the reasons behind the suicide. In this high-profile case, police are looking into all angles, though suicide is suspected.

Shekhar Chandel (50) was the younger brother of former Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel. Alongside his active role in BJP politics, Shekhar Chandel also served as the District Commissioner for Scouts and Guides.