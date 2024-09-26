Senior ETV Journalist Passes Away; CM Revanth Reddy and CM Chandrababu Naidu Express Shock

Hyderabad: Senior journalist T Adinarayana died after he accidentally slipped and fell down while walking on the floor of his apartment on Thursday morning. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his family members. He died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Narayana has been working with ETV for the last 25 years. He is survived by his wife and two sons. AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the death of Adinarayana. AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and State Minister Nara Lokesh also expressed their condolences on his demise.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences to the family members of Adinarayana. Pawan Kalyan said the death of journalist Adinarayana was saddening. “He was the chief of ETV Telangana Bureau. I had to hear the news of his death.

Shocked and saddened to learn about the sudden passing of ETV Hyderabad Bureau Chief Adinarayana Garu. He was a bright, honest and hardworking journalist who always strived to make a difference to the society. His absence will be deeply felt. pic.twitter.com/vUqtdpfO3o — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 26, 2024

I pray to God that Adinarayana’s soul rests in peace.” BRS working President KT Rama Rao also condoled the untimely death of Adinarayana. He expressed his deep condolences on the untimely demise of Narayana, who was serving as ETV bureau chief.

Former minister Harish Rao said he was saddened by the untimely demise of Narayana. “I pray to God that his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to their family members,” Rao said.