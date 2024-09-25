Sensex down over 100 points

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Wednesday declined 106 points to open at 84,743.09 as selling was seen across the board.

The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell 22 points at 25,917.

The Sensex registered intra and high and low at 84,996.85 and 84,743.09 points, respectively.

The NSE registered days high and low at 25,954.15 and 25,891.76 points, respectively.

The Mid cap eased 0.58 pc and the small cap by 0.20 pc.

In 30 scrips, 9 advanced while 21 declined.

The losers were Tech Mahindra by 1.75 pc to Rs 1609.25, Tata Motors by 1.46 pc to Rs 962.80, Hind Unilever by 1.19 pc to Rs 2915.05, and Asian Paints by 1.06 pc to Rs 3214.36.

The gainers were Powergrid by 3.98 pc to Rs 364.05, HDFC Bank by 0.87 pc to Rs 1783.80, and M&M by 0.86 pc to Rs 3099.55.