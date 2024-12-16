Sensex falls 384.55

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Monday dropped 384.55 pts to settle at 81,748.57 as selling was seen in Metal, Oil and Gas and Utilities stocks.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) slipped 100.05 pts at 24,668.25.

The BSE Sensex opened negative at 82,000.31, easing 133 pts. During the day, it was lost 582 pts at 81,551.28, tumbling down 551.28 pts

before closing at 81,748.57, sliding 384.55 pts from its last close.

Also Read: Sensex settles at 81,748 amid mixed global cues

The Nifty registered days high and low at 24,781.25 pts and by 24,601.75 pts respectively.

The stocks that dragged the market were Metal by 0.95 pc, Technology by 0.82 pc, Oil and Gas by 0.75 pc and Utilities by 0.63 pc.

The Mid cap rose 0.73 pc and Small cap by 0.47 pc.

In 30 scrips, 5 advanced while 25 declined.

The losers were Titan by 1.93 pc to Rs 3441.50, Adani Ports by 1.44 pc to Rs 1242, Ultracemco by 1.51 pc to Rs 11935, TCS by 1.25 pc to Rs 4417.85 and NTPC by 1.20 pc to Rs 353.

The gainers were IndusInd Bank by 1.11 pc to Rs 998.05, Bajaj Finance by 0.23 pc to Rs 7202.90, Powergrid by 0.18 pc to Rs 334.60 and M& M by 0.16 pc to Rs 3086.25.