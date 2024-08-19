“Sensex Hits Historic Peak, Driven by FII Inflows and Tech Stocks Boom”

Mumbai: The Indian stock market continued its bullish run, with the BSE Sensex reaching a new record high today, buoyed by strong global cues and sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows.

The Sensex closed at 67,432.12 points, up by 412.23 points or 0.61% from the previous close.

Investors remained optimistic as positive economic data from the U.S. and easing inflation in Europe fueled global market sentiment.

Major global indices, including the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and FTSE, also witnessed significant gains, contributing to the rally in Indian markets.

In India, the rally was broad-based, with key sectors such as IT, banking, and pharmaceuticals leading the charge. IT giants like Infosys and TCS posted strong gains, reflecting optimism in the tech sector.

The banking sector also saw a surge, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank among the top performers, driven by expectations of stable interest rates and robust credit growth.

Additionally, the recent announcement of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to maintain its accommodative stance in the upcoming monetary policy review added to the market’s positive sentiment. Investors are hopeful that the central bank’s policies will continue to support economic recovery.

Market analysts suggest that the Sensex could see further gains in the coming weeks, provided global markets remain stable and domestic economic indicators continue to improve.

However, they also caution against potential volatility due to geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in crude oil prices.

Key Highlights:

Sensex Closing: 67,432.12 points, up by 412.23 points.

Top Gainers: Infosys (+2.3%), HDFC Bank (+1.8%), TCS (+1.7%).

Global Market Influence: Positive cues from U.S. and European markets.

RBI Policy: Continued accommodative stance expected.

Outlook: Cautious optimism with potential for further gains.

Investors are advised to stay vigilant and keep an eye on global developments, as the market could experience short-term fluctuations despite the overall positive trend.