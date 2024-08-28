Sensex rises 68 pts

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Wednesday gained 68 pts to open at 81,779.76 on the strength of Telecommunications, Oil and Power stocks.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 12 pts at 25,030.80.

The BSE registered intra days high and low at 81,840.57 and 81,578.32 pts respectively.

The NSE registered days high and low at 25,048.15 and 24,964.65 pts respectively.

The Mid Cap rose 0.03 pc and Small Cap by 0.40 pc.

In 30 scrips, 15 advanced while 15 declined.

The gainers were IndusInd Bank by 1.35 pc to Rs 1402.25, M& M by 1.07 pc to Rs 2810.70, Infosys by 0.55 pc to Rs 1910.60 and Sun Pharma by 0.52 pc to Rs 1798.25.

The losers were Tata Steel by 0.71 pc to Rs 153.60, Bajaj FinServ by 0.60 pc to Rs 1711.30, Maruti Suzuki by 0.57 pc to Rs 12,424.95 and HCL Technology by 0.55 pc to Rs 1701.40.