Sent Money to the Wrong UPI ID? Follow These Easy Steps to Recover Your Funds Quickly and Safely

In the fast-paced digital age, UPI-based payment apps like Google Pay (GPay), PhonePe, and Paytm have become the go-to platforms for seamless transactions in India. However, one small mistake — entering the wrong UPI ID or mobile number — can result in transferring money to the wrong recipient. If you find yourself in this unfortunate situation, don’t panic. There are steps you can take to try and recover your funds.

Immediate Steps to Take After a Wrong UPI Transfer

1. Check Transaction Details

Open your payment app (Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, etc.) and go to the transaction history.

Verify the recipient’s details, including the UPI ID or phone number, to confirm the error.

Take a screenshot of the transaction as proof for future reference.

If you sent the money to a known contact, immediately reach out and request a refund.

In case the recipient is unknown, attempt to contact them by calling or messaging, if the number is visible on the transaction details.

3. Report the Issue to Your Payment App

All UPI apps have a customer support feature to handle such issues. Here’s how you can report the issue on popular apps:

Google Pay : Open the app → Tap on Profile → Get Help → ‘Are you having issues?’ → ‘Payment issue’ → Select the incorrect transaction and raise a dispute.

: Open the app → Tap on Profile → Get Help → ‘Are you having issues?’ → ‘Payment issue’ → Select the incorrect transaction and raise a dispute. Similar steps can be followed in other UPI apps like PhonePe and Paytm.

Call your bank’s customer care and explain the situation.

Provide the transaction details, including the Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) number.

Your bank may liaise with the recipient’s bank to reverse the payment, depending on the circumstances.

5. File a Complaint with NPCI or RBI

If the bank fails to resolve the issue, escalate the matter to the authorities:

NPCI : Visit the NPCI portal’s Dispute Redressal Mechanism and submit a complaint under ‘Transaction’.

: Visit the NPCI portal’s Dispute Redressal Mechanism and submit a complaint under ‘Transaction’. RBI Ombudsman: You can file an online complaint at RBI’s Complaint Management System for assistance.

Precautionary Measures to Avoid Wrong Transfers

While digital payments are quick and convenient, a little extra caution can prevent costly mistakes. Here are some precautionary measures to reduce the chances of incorrect transfers:

Double-check UPI IDs : Always verify the recipient’s UPI ID before confirming payments.

: Always verify the recipient’s UPI ID before confirming payments. Send a small test amount : Before transferring larger sums, consider sending a small amount to ensure the details are correct.

: Before transferring larger sums, consider sending a small amount to ensure the details are correct. Save frequently used UPI IDs : This reduces the chances of mistyping or errors.

: This reduces the chances of mistyping or errors. Enable UPI payment confirmations: Make sure payment confirmations are turned on in your app settings to avoid accidental transfers.

The Road to Recovery

While the chances of recovering the money depend on the recipient’s cooperation and the regulations set by banks, acting quickly can increase the likelihood of getting your money back. Keep in mind that while digital transactions are fast and efficient, vigilance and prompt action are essential to ensure your funds are safely transferred to the right recipient.

In case the wrong transfer results in financial loss, the relevant authorities and banks are there to help, but the process can sometimes take time. Always stay alert and cautious when using UPI payment apps to avoid such issues in the future.