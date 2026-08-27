Seven killed as private bus collides with auto-rickshaw in Andhra’s Palnadu

Amaravati: At least seven people, including six women, were killed and eight others injured when a private travels bus collided with an auto-rickshaw in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near Adda Road in Chilakaluripet when the private bus heading to Tirupati from Vijayawada hit the three-wheeler.

Out of 15 people travelling in the auto-rickshaw, seven persons were killed. Eight others, including four children, were injured. They have been shifted to Government General Hospital, Guntur and Chilakaluripet Government Hospital.

According to police, the victims hailed from Veluru village in Chilakaluripet mandal. They were returning from a birthday party at Kondamanjulur in Prakasam district.

While four persons died on the spot, two succumbed at GGH, Guntur and one at Chilakaluripet Government Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Bontu Babu (62), Bontu Manemma (55), Sampurnamma (70), Gangamma (50), Lakshmamma (75), Choutupalli Swarthamma (45) and Mariamma (45).

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the horrific road accident.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the deceased belonged to Veluru village in Chilakaluripet mandal. They stated that the critically injured have been shifted to Guntur General Hospital for treatment.

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CM Naidu conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. He directed officials to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care and instructed them to constantly monitor the health condition of the injured.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the road accident. He spoke with district officials and directed them to ensure the best medical care for the injured.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha spoke to Palnadu Additional SP regarding the road accident in Chilakaluripet.

She inquired about the severity of the accident, details regarding the deceased and injured, and the status of relief operations.

Terming the loss of seven lives as deeply tragic, Home Minister Anitha expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

She issued instructions to police officials to ensure the injured receive the best medical care and to continuously monitor their health condition.

The Home Minister directed that an investigation be conducted into all aspects of the incident, including the circumstances leading to the accident, the bus speed, and any negligence by the driver.

Home Minister Anitha stated that special attention must be paid to enforcing road safety regulations for private vehicles to prevent such accidents from recurring.