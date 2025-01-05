Seven New IPOs Set to Launch; Six Companies to List on Dalal Street Next Week

Mumbai: The second week of January 2025 promises to be a bustling one for the Indian stock market, with seven Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) slated to open and six companies gearing up for their listings on the exchanges.

Here’s a breakdown of the upcoming IPOs and listings:

Also Read: Investors Shift Towards Multi-Asset Strategy Amid Volatile Indian Stock Markets

Key IPOs to Watch Next Week

Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO Open Dates: January 6 to 8

January 6 to 8 Issue Size: Rs 410.05 crore

Rs 410.05 crore Price Band: Rs 133–140

Rs 133–140 Highlights: Manufacturer of engineering equipment for the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors, the company raised Rs 123.02 crore via an anchor book on January 3. Quadrant Future Tek IPO Open Dates: January 7 to 9

January 7 to 9 Issue Size: Rs 290 crore

Rs 290 crore Price Band: Rs 275–290

Rs 275–290 Highlights: Developer of next-gen train control and signalling systems under Indian Railways’ Kavach project, the company is expected to list on January 14. Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO Open Dates: January 7 to 9

January 7 to 9 Issue Size: Rs 1,578 crore

Rs 1,578 crore Price Band: Rs 99–100

Rs 99–100 Highlights: Infrastructure investment trust aiming to capitalize on India’s growing infra sector. Four SME IPOs: BR Goyal Infrastructure IPO : Rs 85.21 crore (January 6 open)

: Rs 85.21 crore (January 6 open) Delta Autocorp IPO : Rs 54.60 crore (January 6 open)

: Rs 54.60 crore (January 6 open) Indobell Insulation IPO : Rs 10.14 crore (January 6 open)

: Rs 10.14 crore (January 6 open) Avax Apparels and Ornaments IPO: Rs 1.92 crore (January 6 open)

Listings on Dalal Street Next Week

Indo Farm Equipment (Mainboard Listing) Listing Date: January 7

January 7 IPO Size: Rs 260 crore

Rs 260 crore Subscription Rate: Subscribed 229.68 times, indicating strong investor demand. Five SME Company Listings: Technichem Organics Ltd

Leo Dry Fruits and Spices Trading Ltd

Devin Sons Retail Ltd

Parmeshwar Metal Ltd

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd

All SME listings are scheduled during the week and are expected to see significant trading activity.

Key Insights for Investors