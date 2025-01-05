Business
Seven New IPOs Set to Launch; Six Companies to List on Dalal Street Next Week
The second week of January 2025 promises to be a bustling one for the Indian stock market, with seven Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) slated to open and six companies gearing up for their listings on the exchanges.
Here’s a breakdown of the upcoming IPOs and listings:
Key IPOs to Watch Next Week
- Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO
- Open Dates: January 6 to 8
- Issue Size: Rs 410.05 crore
- Price Band: Rs 133–140
- Highlights: Manufacturer of engineering equipment for the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors, the company raised Rs 123.02 crore via an anchor book on January 3.
- Quadrant Future Tek IPO
- Open Dates: January 7 to 9
- Issue Size: Rs 290 crore
- Price Band: Rs 275–290
- Highlights: Developer of next-gen train control and signalling systems under Indian Railways’ Kavach project, the company is expected to list on January 14.
- Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO
- Open Dates: January 7 to 9
- Issue Size: Rs 1,578 crore
- Price Band: Rs 99–100
- Highlights: Infrastructure investment trust aiming to capitalize on India’s growing infra sector.
- Four SME IPOs:
- BR Goyal Infrastructure IPO: Rs 85.21 crore (January 6 open)
- Delta Autocorp IPO: Rs 54.60 crore (January 6 open)
- Indobell Insulation IPO: Rs 10.14 crore (January 6 open)
- Avax Apparels and Ornaments IPO: Rs 1.92 crore (January 6 open)
Listings on Dalal Street Next Week
- Indo Farm Equipment (Mainboard Listing)
- Listing Date: January 7
- IPO Size: Rs 260 crore
- Subscription Rate: Subscribed 229.68 times, indicating strong investor demand.
- Five SME Company Listings:
- Technichem Organics Ltd
- Leo Dry Fruits and Spices Trading Ltd
- Devin Sons Retail Ltd
- Parmeshwar Metal Ltd
- Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Ltd
All SME listings are scheduled during the week and are expected to see significant trading activity.
Key Insights for Investors
- The Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO is expected to garner strong interest due to its anchor book funding and its focus on critical pharmaceutical and chemical sectors.
- Quadrant Future Tek’s association with Indian Railways’ Kavach project could make it a favorite among tech-focused investors.
- SME IPOs, including BR Goyal Infrastructure and Delta Autocorp, offer potential opportunities for high returns given their smaller issue sizes and niche sectors.