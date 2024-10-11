Shaheen Afridi Allegedly Mocks Babar Azam During England Test, Video Goes Viral

Multan: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been struggling with his form, especially in Test cricket. His last century came in December 2022 when he scored 161 against New Zealand in Karachi, but since then, he has found it difficult to reach triple figures in the longest format of the game. In the ongoing first Test against England, Babar’s batting woes continued, with scores of 30 and 5 in the first and second innings, respectively. Despite playing on a pitch described as a “batting paradise” by experts, Babar couldn’t capitalize, further extending his poor run.

Fans have criticized Babar for only performing well against weaker teams, even labeling him “Zimbabar” or “Zimbu” as a mockery, implying he only excels against smaller cricketing nations like Zimbabwe. Surprisingly, it seems this nickname may have also found its way into the Pakistan team’s dressing room.

A viral video circulating on social media appears to show fast bowler Shaheen Afridi repeatedly using the term “Zimbu,” potentially mocking Babar. While there is no audio in the clip, fans speculated that Shaheen may have been using the term to tease his teammate. This incident sparked debate online about whether such banter crosses a line, especially in light of Babar’s recent struggles.

Shaheen Afridi, who was replaced as Pakistan’s T20 captain ahead of the 2024 World Cup with Babar taking over, has seen his teammate face both on-field struggles and criticism. However, Babar recently stepped down from the T20 captaincy again, and Pakistan has yet to name his successor.

As for the Test match, Pakistan found themselves in trouble. After England posted a massive 823-7 declared, with Harry Brook scoring 317 and Joe Root contributing 262, Pakistan faced a 267-run deficit. At the close of play on Day 4, Pakistan was reeling at 152-6, still trailing by 115 runs, and staring at an innings defeat on the final day.

With pressure mounting on Babar Azam both on and off the field, the upcoming matches will be crucial for his form and leadership.