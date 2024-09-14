Shami confirms plans to represent Bengal in Ranji Trophy next season

New Delhi: In a glittering Annual Award Ceremony on Saturday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) handed India star fast bowler Mohammad Shami a special award for his excellent performance in the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Upon being honoured, Shami confirmed his intentions to return to represent Bengal once again as he eyes a return to international cricket.

“I definitely want to play for Bengal next season. I am looking forward to playing two to three matches for Bengal in Ranji. It will help me to make a comeback in international cricket. I have been training at the NCA and I want to play as and when I am a 100 percent fit,” Shami said whilst speaking during a talk show at the event.

Although Shami is from Uttar Pradesh, he was discovered while playing first-class cricket for Bengal. After making his debut in 2011, Shami went on to in 15 first-class and 15 List A matches before he was drafted into India’s ODI team to play Pakistan in Delhi in January 2013.

Shami, who was felicitated for his outstanding performance in the Cricket World Cup 2023, said, “I can’t thank Bengal enough. I was born in a family in UP where there was no opportunity.

So, I often say I was born in UP but made in Bengal. This is a journey of 22 years and I am so grateful to Bengal for making me what I am. The love and warmth Bengal has shown will never be forgotten. I want Women’s cricket to come up in a big way. People should not discriminate and I would be very happy to see our families backing them.”

The India speedster also expressed his opinions on the Border Gavaskar trophy that is scheduled to begin in December. Shami feels India are favorites to beat Australia in the upcoming five-match Test series later this year.

“I think India are favourites to win the series. In the last series in Australia, we played with a young team with a lot of senior players missing. But we proved we were the best. So, I feel the next series will be competitive one and India will be victorious,” Shami added.