Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra Voters: “Come Out and Vote to Decide the State’s Future”

Mumbai: With polling underway for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar called on citizens to exercise their right to vote, emphasizing the significance of this election in shaping Maharashtra’s future. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Baramati, Pune district, Pawar underlined the importance of high voter participation in ensuring a robust democracy.

Sharad Pawar’s Call to Action: A Crucial Election for Maharashtra

Addressing the media, Pawar stressed, “This election is extremely important. It will decide the future of Maharashtra. I appeal to all citizens to come out and vote.” The veteran politician also highlighted the need for Maharashtra to improve its voter turnout, noting that the state’s voting percentage often lags behind smaller northeastern states.

Pawar expressed concern over the trend of voter apathy in urban areas, urging residents across cities and rural regions alike to make their voices heard.

MVA’s Optimism and Allegations Against BJP

Predictions for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)

When asked about the likely outcome of the elections, Pawar voiced confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition comprising his NCP (SP), Congress, and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). He stated, “The MVA should secure a majority. This alliance represents the interests of farmers, youth, and women.”

Refuting BJP’s Allegations

Sharad Pawar dismissed recent allegations by the BJP involving his daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. The BJP had accused them of attempting to encash Bitcoins to manipulate the elections, a claim backed by purported voice notes.



Pawar criticized these accusations, labeling them as baseless and politically motivated. “The person making these allegations was in jail. This shows how low the BJP can stoop,” he said, reinforcing his belief that these allegations were distractions meant to derail the opposition’s campaign.

Sule also refuted the claims, stating that the audio clips were fabricated and part of a smear campaign against the MVA.

Jayant Patil’s Appeal to Voters

State NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil echoed Pawar’s sentiments, urging voters to prioritize Maharashtra’s future. “This election is critical for farmers, youth, and women. Maharashtra has always shown the path to the entire country. We must protect this dharma by voting,” he said, appealing for high voter turnout.

Patil emphasized that a decisive election like this requires active participation from every demographic to safeguard Maharashtra’s legacy of progressive governance.

Election Day Dynamics: High Stakes and Heated Allegations

MVA vs. Mahayuti Alliance

This election pits the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) against the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction. Both alliances have been campaigning intensively, with each side accusing the other of corruption and mismanagement.

BJP’s Claims

The BJP launched a fresh attack just a day before polling, with spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claiming that the purported voice notes “unmasked” the MVA. The party argued that such actions raised concerns over the integrity of the election process.

However, opposition leaders, including Pawar, dismissed these claims as an attempt to divert attention from the BJP-led government’s shortcomings.

Why This Election Matters: Key Themes

Agriculture and Farmer Welfare

Farmers’ issues remain a central theme, with both alliances promising support for agricultural reforms, better irrigation, and debt waivers.

Youth and Employment

Unemployment has been a hot-button issue, with parties pledging to create job opportunities and skill development programs.

Women’s Empowerment

Initiatives like the “Majhi Ladki Bahin” scheme have drawn attention to women’s empowerment, a key focus area in this election.

Sharad Pawar’s Final Message: Voter Responsibility

Pawar concluded his address with a strong reminder of the power of the vote, saying, “The people of Maharashtra have the opportunity to chart a better future. Do not let this chance slip away. Come out and vote.”

His statement aligns with appeals from other political leaders and election officials, who are striving for a record turnout in the state’s elections this year.

Looking Ahead: The Road to November 23

With voting underway and results set to be declared on November 23, all eyes are on Maharashtra. Will the MVA regain power, or will the ruling Mahayuti alliance secure another term? The outcome will undoubtedly set the tone for the state’s political and economic future.

Stay tuned for live updates and in-depth analysis of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.