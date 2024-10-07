Shariah Securities to Host Workshop on Islamic Banking and Finance in Hyderabad by Dr. Shariq Nisar

Hyderabad: Shariah Securities, in collaboration with EdVenture Park, is set to host a comprehensive workshop on Islamic Banking and Finance, featuring renowned expert Dr. Shariq Nisar.

The workshop will take place on October 12, 2024, from 1 PM to 5 PM at EdVenture Park HQ, Masabtank, Hyderabad.

This workshop aims to provide an in-depth understanding of Islamic finance, covering key principles such as interest-free banking, profit-sharing models, and Shariah-compliant investments.

With the rise of Islamic finance as a global alternative, the workshop will help participants gain practical knowledge of how ethical financial practices, aligned with Shariah law, are reshaping the financial landscape.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to compare conventional banking systems with Islamic finance and explore essential tools such as Mudarabah, Murabaha, and Sukuk. The event is designed for anyone interested in expanding their financial literacy or incorporating ethical practices into their personal or business finances.

Key Takeaways:

Practical insights into Islamic finance

Understanding the difference between conventional and Shariah-compliant banking

Learning about ethical financial tools and their application in real-world scenarios

The workshop is open to all and aims to promote ethical banking practices. Seats are limited, and participants are encouraged to register early.

Event Details:

Date : October 12, 2024

: October 12, 2024 Time : 1 PM to 5 PM

: 1 PM to 5 PM Venue: EdVenture Park HQ, Masabtank, Hyderabad

For registration and more details, visit: Shariah Securities Website. For inquiries, contact via WhatsApp at +91 9000 706 786.